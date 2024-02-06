Internationally renowned healer and spiritual teacher Master Oh returns to UAE

Master Oh

Published: Tue 6 Feb 2024, 10:09 AM

Master Oh, a globally recognised healer and spiritual teacher renowned for his transformative energy healing methods, is set to make his inaugural visit to Abu Dhabi in February. This landmark event marks Master Oh's first-ever appearance in Abu Dhabi, offering an unprecedented opportunity for individuals to experience the profound benefits of Qi energy and enhance their physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being.

Born in South Korea, Master Oh's personal journey from chronic health challenges to becoming a leading advocate for harnessing the 'vibration of life' or Qi has touched the lives of thousands worldwide. His healing techniques have helped individuals overcome a wide range of physical and emotional issues, including chronic pain, depression, insomnia, and more.

Participants will have the unique opportunity to connect with their authentic selves, release negative emotions, and gain insight into recharging from an unlimited, universal source of light, love, and energy. Master Oh's distinctive methods aim to help individuals overcome past trauma, stress, and pain while promoting overall health and well-being.

Carlos Carrera, founder of the Transformational Academy CDMX, felt the benefits of Master Oh's healing: "I've trained with many world-class mentors, but none have shown me the way like Master Oh, through the power of vibration to achieve true happiness, longevity, peace in this life and the life to come. His healing therapies, retreats and healing of hereditary patterns are impressive," he said.

Master Oh and his team will be in Abu Dhabi on February 10 and 11 at the InterContinental Hotel. This event includes inspiring talks, a Qi class, meditations, and a group energy treatment. Participants will learn from Master Oh about Qi Energy, the Universal mind vs. the Human Mind, ancestors, and karma. The weekend aims to increase energy, strengthen the mind, support health, clear negative emotions, help you find inner happiness, and address karmic patterns.

Master Oh will also offer one-on-one energy treatments and consultations in Dubai from February 1 to 4 and in Abu Dhabi from February 6 to 8.

