InsuranceMarket.ae scoops another top prize

The UAE’s favourite frontman, Alfred, and the team were in the news again: Scooping a top prize from market-leading insurance company, AXA Gulf.

The year 2021 is proving to be another highly-succesful one for leading insurance provider, InsuranceMarket.ae. The UAE’s favourite frontman, Alfred, and the team were in the news again: Scooping a top prize from market-leading insurance company, AXA Gulf.

AXA Gulf, recently acquired by GIG (Gulf Insurance Group) and one of the region’s largest insurers hosted their annual broker event at Expo 2020 Dubai’s France Pavilion on October 17.

Attended by the UAE insurance luminaries, InsuranceMarket.ae was announced as the winners of the prestigious ‘Personal Lines Best Performer’ award for 2021.

Talking about their latest accolade Avinash Babur, CEO, InsuranceMarket.ae, said: “Personal Lines is a dynamic market here in the UAE so being distinctively different is a key.

Our view has always been that you should offer value to customers across their whole pre and post sales experience and our team delivers exactly that.

We are one of the few companies that continued to grow throughout the recent pandemic and with our employees now numbering more than 500, we have the human and digital resources to give consumers the deals they desire and the experience that exceeds expectations.

To win this award from such an acclaimed insurer is especially gratifying and a testament to our team’s efforts”.

Franck Heimburger, chief personal lines officer, AXA-Gulf, said: “InsuranceMarket.ae is one of our key premium partners in the UAE and our association with them spans more than two decades through their brokerage, AFIA.

During that time, we built a highly-successful relationship and have shared visions of growth and diversification. This award is to thank them for their valuable contribution”.