InsuranceMarket.ae continues its winning streak with a ‘hat trick’ of awards

From L to R: Franck Heimburger, chief personal lines officer, GIG Gulf; Avinash Babur, founder and CEO, InsuranceMarket.ae; Sameh H, head — GIG private clients, GIG Gulf and Saranjeet Sahni, head of partnerships, GIG Gulf

Published: Thu 20 Oct 2022, 10:28 AM

It was ‘plain sailing’ for Alfred and the team at InsuranceMarket.ae when they cruised to success at the recent GIG Gulf VIP Brokers event held at the Bvlgari Yacht Club in Dubai. The UAE’s favourite front man and leading insurance provider were in winning ways again: Scooping three coveted awards.

This event was GIG Gulf’s first since its rebrand after the transition from AXA Gulf, to GIG Gulf, and was attended by the top brokers of the UAE insurance market.

Talking about their latest accolades, Avinash Babur, CEO at InsuranceMarket.ae, said: “We were particularly delighted to win these awards because they reflect everything we stand for. In our leading target segment, personal lines, we work hard to provide a product range that reflects the diversity that the market demands: it’s all about giving customers variety and value.”

“Receiving the Product Diversity Award is a testament to our efforts and when it comes to emerging markets, again we have channeled a great deal of energy into providing a proposition for SME and Public Liability business that addresses the anomalies these lines have. To have GIG Gulf name us as winner of the EB Rising Star – SME and PL – Award is a fantastic recognition to our team’s effort,” he added.

Hitesh Motwani, chief marketing officer at InsuranceMarket.ae, said: “Since customer service is quite simply at the core of our company, we were thrilled to receive the Personal Lines Best Performer – Private Clients Award. We’ve always believed in offering high level, personal service, and value to customers across their whole sales experience and our team delivers exactly that. To win this award from such a respected company is truly gratifying.”

With three more valuable awards to add to their collection, we hope that InsuranceMarket.ae have their trophy cabinet insured.