Informa Connect Middle East joins WorldatWork as the first global education partner

by Anam Khan Published: Thu 13 Oct 2022, 11:59 AM Last updated: Thu 13 Oct 2022, 12:01 PM

Following the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Informa Connect Middle East and WorldatWork on March 29, in Dubai, the two organisations have now entered a first-of-its-kind partnership in the region to provide in-class learning solutions to individuals and organisations in the MENA region – a partnership supported and orchestrated by talent at Work.

This partnership positions Informa Connect Middle East as the first global education partner in the MENA region; and as part of this, Informa Connect Middle East will be providing WorldatWork certifications through in-person classes in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, allowing professionals in the compensations and benefits to grow their career and position themselves as leaders in the rewards field. Delegates have the opportunity to earn two highly sought-after certifications through Informa Connect Middle East, WorldatWork’s Global Remuneration Professional (GRPâ) and Certified Compensation Professional (CCP), through in-person classes that are available in both English and Arabic.

“We believe that this kind of partnership can bolster the education sector for businesses and widen the spectrum of professional development by giving corporates access to cutting-edge content,” said Mihai Popoaca, president of WorldatWork. “It is a pleasure for us to partner with Informa Connect Middle East. This initiative comes within our commitment to serving the MENA region's HR community and providing them with the most sought-after training solutions. We believe that this partnership will further push regional talent ahead of their game.”

Shabnam Rawal, managing director of Informa Connect Middle East, reiterated the importance of learning solutions in the business world, noting that: “Our partnership with WorldatWork amplifies our commitment to delivering the best executive education for professionals in the Middle East and North Africa. Providing WorldatWork training in Dubai will facilitate access to a comprehensive portfolio of rewards programs allowing HR professionals to master competencies and knowledge that will benefit the companies they work for.”

Highlighting the Rewards focused training and development needs in the region, Dipti Rane, co-CEO of Talent at Work, mentioned: “Since the launch of WorldatWork MENA, we have seen tremendous demand from organisations and individuals seeking professional development in this very critical field. This next step of making global certifications of GRP and CCP accessible to the region through Informa propels our mission of expanding, evolving, and fast-tracking the learning needs of professionals.”

WorldatWork and Informa Connect Middle East will soon announce the new in-person schedule of training courses for the recognised certifications.