IMG Worlds unveils ‘IMG Kids zone’

Dubai's largest indoor theme park, IMG Worlds of Adventure, recently announced the launch of its latest addition, IMG Kids zone. The IMG Kids zone has been developed especially for young guests, who can have fun playing in their own mini-world playground. A kid-friendly area spanning over 17,172.96 sq. feet will extend the park experience to little ones where parents can enjoy their kids laughing and giggling with excitement. The IMG Kids zone is equipped with a climbing wall, a football pitch, a slide, a sweeper game and many more attractions for energetic thrill-seekers.

Commenting on the announcement, Ilyas and Mustafa Galadari, owners of the Ilyas and Mustafa Galadari Group, said:" IMG Kids zone is the next phase of growth at IMG Worlds of Adventure. Our vision is to offer a holistic entertainment experience to all ages and keep on amusing and surprising our guests with a pleasant experience. We understand that kids’ laughter and happiness is the epitome for any parent and that’s why we now offer one more addition to the happiness of everyone in the family. IMG Worlds is today one of the leading players in the theme park industry in the region and continues to attract visitors from all over the world. With our brand portfolio strategy, we bring together the most prestigious names in the industry under one umbrella to create the ultimate leisure and entertainment destination and IMG Kids zone is one such organic endeavour to extend our offerings to our guests".

IMG Kids zone is now open at IMG Worlds of Adventure, ready to take children on a fully-immersive sensory experience, making it the ideal day out for all members of a family.