Huriya Private recognised as the 'Best Family Office'

Published: Tue 26 Jul 2022, 1:06 PM Last updated: Tue 26 Jul 2022, 1:07 PM

Earlier this month, Huriya Private, a leading provider of private advisory services to high-net-worth clients, was recognised as 'Best Family Office' by MENA Banking Excellence Awards 2022 for its products, technologies, and overall customer experience.

The MENA Banking Excellence Awards Programme celebrates the best-in-class banking and financial services institutions and individuals in the MENA region for their innovative offerings and commitment to customer excellence.

The programme serves as an exceptional benchmark bringing together the most senior banking executives, vendors, and other key industry stakeholders from across the region.