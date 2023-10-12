How to save 20 per cent by choosing the best catering companies in DubaI

The initiative helped saved a massive 51,800 gallons of water and 24.42 cubic yards of landfill space
Save 20 per cent
Cateringindubai.com is a hub for almost all catering companies in Dubai, on the platform you'll find a form named 'get a quotation', in the form you'll be asked a few simple questions (contact details, number of guests, event location) and once you complete the form you will receive at least four quotations from four different catering companies in Dubai.
Most of the clients who used CateringinDubai.com were able to save up to 20 per cent.
Early booking
Although it may appear excessive to start booking event venues and caterers a year in advance, taking this proactive approach will be advantageous for you.
From September till May, it is considered a high season in Dubai for catering events and usually good catering companies get fully booked fast during that time to book your spot make sure to start contacting catering companies at least six months ahead.
Speciality cuisine
Dubai boasts a diverse population with over 200 nationalities residing and working in the country, with the expatriate community surpassing the number of UAE nationals.
If the majority of your guests are from a specific nationality then you might want to consider working with a catering company that specialises in a certain type of cuisine.
Tasting
To truly assess the quality and taste of a catering company's offerings, schedule a taste test session. During this session, sample items from the caterer's menu while considering the freshness, presentation, and overall flavour profiles.
Photos
Ask your caterer to show you some photos of previous events that they handled, this will give you an idea about their work.
Additional services
Make sure to ask your caterer if they provide additional equipment or furniture, such as tables, chairs, and linens.
Famous clients and reviews
Choose a catering company with a solid reputation and considerable experience in the industry. Check for positive reviews on Google, testimonials, and portfolios of events they have previously catered to.
Menu customisation
Customising a menu according to the preferences and dietary needs of guests is crucial when selecting a catering company in Dubai. A good catering service should offer a range of menu options and can discuss and customize the menu to suit the specific needs of the event. This includes accommodating dietary restrictions and allergies, adding local or regional flavour to the dishes, and creating an overall personalized experience for the guests.
Venue familiarity
If your event will be held at a specific venue, visit the location with potential caterers to assess their familiarity and compatibility with the space. A caterer who has previously worked at the venue can offer valuable insights and recommendations to optimize the logistics and flow of the event.
Location
Choosing a catering company located close to the event location holds great importance. Proximity plays a significant role in ensuring timely and efficient food delivery, as well as reducing the risk of unforeseen delays or complications during transportation.
