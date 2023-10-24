Horton Interiors: Shaping the future of interior design and build in the region

Published: Tue 24 Oct 2023, 10:59 AM

Dubai-based Horton Interiors' ascent to the interior design and build summit has been impressive. Since its inception in 2012, Horton Interiors is now a trusted leader and innovator in a highly competitive sector. The climb to this position has been characterised by the firm striving for excellence in everything it does.

Known as the region’s go-to for comprehensive design and build support, Horton Interiors demonstrates why it is more cost-effective and efficient with one contractor at the helm. This irons out logistical issues associated with traditional methods where various parties handle different aspects of the process. And a streamlined approach makes it easier to keep tasks on track to meet the tightest deadlines.

Horton Interiors constantly searches for new and creative solutions to satisfy the bespoke demands of its clients. Now celebrating its 11th anniversary, there’s no sign of this thirst for knowledge and innovation being quenched as Horton Interiors continues to evolve and grow.

In 2023, the firm introduced various aspects to stay ahead of the curve. For example, Horton Interiors now offers a workplace consultancy option. Aimed at increasing companies’ productivity and success, Horton Interiors uses data-driven insights and bespoke strategic transformation that focuses on the specific needs of their employees.

Their workplace consultancy experts devise tailored strategies and customised solutions to overcome the unique challenges holding companies back. Horton Interiors analyses workflows, communication patterns and employee needs, then identifies areas for improvement and recommends changes to increase efficiency. Digging deep into the company’s needs can involve virtual surveys, physical workshops, visioning sessions, change planning and implementation, and post-project evaluation and analysis. The combined efforts in workplace consultancy result in higher performance for the company.

Horton Interiors now has an industry-leading podcast series. Let’s Talk by Horton Interiors is an insightful look at the design and construction industry in the region. The charismatic Oliver Baxter from Maven hosts the well-received show that’s available across all major podcast networks. Guests have included leadership expert Mick Todd, real estate academic Michael Water, and senior interior designer at Gensler Marcella Munoz. Each episode takes listeners on a journey of discovery about the industry's intricacies and is punctuated with lively debate about complex subjects.

An ongoing commitment for the management team is maintaining Horton Interiors’ reputation as a great place to work. The interior design and build sector often struggles with high staff turnover. Yet, Horton Interiors' “employee first” approach to the workplace has kept retention at an all-time high.

Horton Interiors Managing Director Douglas Drummond says, “Our people matter the most to us as a company. We believe that happy employees deliver the best work. When they’re free to express their creativity and feel valued, it’s much easier for us as a business to scale new heights.”

Drummond continues, "Horton Interiors provides the platform and resources, such as training and team building exercises to allow our employees to flourish and fulfill their career objectives."

The 'employee first' ethos manifests in many ways at Horton Interiors. The health and happiness of the team are a top priority, and this focus on well-being ensures staff avoid burnout. There’s also open communication on all levels to inspire trust in the company and its plans. These approaches, and many more, are why Horton Interiors has such a strong company culture. It fosters a collaborative and supportive environment and opportunities for growth for each employee, which is why its staff satisfaction levels are so high.

Horton Interiors has seen its business grow exponentially in 2023. As word spreads about the high quality and trustworthiness of the firm, the number of client requests has increased.

In the last twelve months, Horton Interiors has provided creative solutions on many high-profile projects. It completed the most extensive collaborative and flexible co-working space in Ras Al Khaimah for RAKEZ. A leading insurance provider in the UAE, Watania Takaful’s dynamic new headquarters located in JAFZA combines nature and technology seamlessly. And the new futureproof and energetic office HQ for leading real estate agency Allsopp & Allsopp – Horton Interiors’ sixth assignment with them.

The year 2023 has also seen a sharp increase in luxury residential project requests. This diverse market has become a leading source of business for Horton Interiors and allows the firm to flex its creative muscles to deliver unique designs on high-value properties. The launchpad for this new business strand was the Opus Penthouse – a stunning home with panoramic skyline views of Dubai located at the iconic Opus Tower. The penthouse reflects Horton Interiors' unflinching approach to style and quality.

Client satisfaction levels are at an all-time high, too. Each project handover has been followed up with praise from the stakeholders, thanking Horton Interiors for the excellent work they provided on the project.

With equally big plans for 2024, Horton Interiors shows no signs of resting on its laurels. The industry leader in design and build will continue to redefine what’s possible both here in the UAE and across the region with the innovations and quality it brings to the sector.