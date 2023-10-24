HONOR announces the pre-order of HONOR X9b 5G with unbeatable durability and powerful 5800mAh battery

HONOR joins forces with the renowned artist Max Goshko-Dankov to craft a work of art inspired by the Sunrise Orange edition

Published: Tue 24 Oct 2023, 12:18 PM

Global technology brand HONOR today announced that the brand-new HONOR X9b 5G is now available for pre-order in the UAE – and those who move fast will be able to take advantage of special pre-order offers.

The HONOR X9b 5G - the latest addition to HONOR’s acclaimed X Series line-up, combines stunning display durability, an expert-level camera, and extensive battery life, all wrapped in a stylish design and powered by the latest hardware and software.

“A marvel of modern design and technology, the HONOR X9b 5G represents a step change in the technological capability and performance - and therefore user experience - of our smartphones,” said Mafeijian (Mr House), general manager of HONOR GCC. “From the stunning, human-centric display, long-lasting battery, and professional camera system, to its robustness and advanced hardware and software, the HONOR X9b 5G truly brings cutting-edge luxury within reach.”

As part of the HONOR X9b 5G launch in UAE, HONOR has collaborated with the Russian contemporary artist Max Goshko-Dankov, known for exploring the world and himself through bright and colourful decorative, abstract and figurative methods. Inspired by the striking hue of the Sunrise Orange version, Goshko-Dankov has crafted iconic designs, infusing elements of art, fantasy, and enjoyment while drawing connections to the UAE's rich culture.

Industry-leading drop resistance thanks to HONOR’s Ultra-bounce Anti-drop Display technology

Building on the legacy of the HONOR X9a, the HONOR X9b 5G’s screen incorporates a 360° whole-device protection, with the HONOR Ultra-Bounce Anti-Drop Display which provides an all-round drop resistance for the screen to withstand drops from all angles. Brand new HONOR special materials used in the manufacture of the display help to absorb impact if the phone is dropped from up to 1.5m. In addition, and for the first time the three layers of protection provide support for the screen, frame and internal compartments, and surround the screen and device to ensure stability and durability. Finally, the HONOR X9b 5G has 360-degree whole-device protection, providing drop resistance for the screen to withstand drops from any angle. No wonder, then, that the HONOR X9b 5G has received SGS’s Five Star Overall drop Resistance certification – the first in the industry.

A stunning display built with the user in mind

With an edgeless 6.78-inch AMOLED Curved Display, the HONOR X9b 5G supports ultra-clear 1.5K resolution, 1.07 billion colours and 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut, with a refresh rate of 120Hz, all ensuring a vivid, immersive viewing experience.

Today’s smartphone users often spend long hours in front of screens. With these viewing habits in mind, and reflecting HONOR’s commitment to putting the user first, the HONOR X9b 5G includes a number of advanced features aimed at protecting eyes, including 1920Hz PWM Dimming, Low Blue Light, Dynamic Dimming, and Circadian Night Display

Take photographs like an expert

The HONOR X9b 5G offers a triple camera system which includes the main 108MP Lossless Capture Camera, a 5MP Ultra-Wide Camera with 110° field of view, and a 2MP Macro Camera, offering amazing close-up capabilities. The main camera supports 3X zoom, for high-quality zoomed shots, and includes a powerful motion capture engine for enhanced clarity and detail.

Battery durability, high-performance hardware and software

The HONOR X9b 5G comes with a long-life, hard-wearing 5800mAh battery that can power the device for three days on a single charge. Even after 1000 charge cycles, the HONOR X9b 5G’s long-lasting battery retains 80 per cent of its capacity.

Under the hood, the HONOR X9b 5G is powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Mobile Platform, giving a 35 per cent uplift in GPU performance and a 40%[3] uplift in CPU efficiency, and ensuring neither productivity nor entertainment are interrupted.

On the software side, the HONOR X9b 5G runs the advanced Android 13-based MagicOS 7.2, which includes smart features such as HONOR Docs Suite and Magic Text, ensuring work and play isn’t interrupted by being on the move.

Design, pricing, and availability

The edgeless design of the HONOR X9b 5G, and vegan leather casing, strike a perfect balance between aesthetic appeal and user comfort. In addition, the triple camera system is meticulously crafted with the same precision as a luxury watch. Despite its premium features, the HONOR X9b 5G is surprisingly light and thin, weighing just 185g with a width of 7.98mm. Conceived and constructed for people who want the luxury feeling and amenities of an advanced smartphone without a hefty price tag, HONOR's new generation of X Series phones comes in four vibrant colours, allowing you to express your individualism: sunrise orange, emerald green, and midnight black.

The HONOR X9b 5G is available now for pre-order in the UAE via hihonor.com, Axiom, Carrefour, Emax, Jumbo, KM Trading, Lulu, Nesto and Sharaf DG at an exciting price of Dh1299. Upon purchase, consumers will get free gifts worth Dh407, including HONOR CHOICE Earbuds X5e, 12 months of screen and back cover protection and 24 months battery health warranty.