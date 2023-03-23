Homes r Us launches special collection for Ramadan

Published: Thu 23 Mar 2023, 3:27 PM

Ramadan is a time for togetherness and reflection, and Homes r Us believes every home has a story to tell. In celebration of the Holy Month, the brand has put together a variety of ideas to help customers reflect on their style. In that spirit, the home décor and furniture brand has launched its Ramadan 2023 collection. In this year's collection, you'll find ideas for hosting iftars and celebrations with friends and family for unforgettable memories.

In the UAE, each home appears distinct, as a diverse array of traditions, customs, gatherings, and enriching stories breathe life into them. Every part of Ramadan reflects the identity of the people who live in these homes, from the food to the clothes to the gifts to even the furniture. There's a solution for every home in the brand's latest collection.

With its minimalist design, soft hues, and textures, the 'White Canvas' theme exudes serenity and tranquillity. The 'Forest Forage' theme features carefully chosen accessories and furniture inspired by the earth and forest elements to bring nature into the home. Those with modern home designs can add a touch of contemporary elegance with the 'Industrial Sleek' theme, blending contrasting textures and hues for a modern loft appeal.

Homes r Us is also adding opulent lanterns and dinnerware to its dining collection, suitable for hosting lavish iftars. The brand is a one-stop shop for all Ramadan needs, enabling the idyllic setting for family stories. Homes r Us understands that different cultures celebrate Ramadan differently. That's why the collection caters to all tastes and styles.

With new stores opening in Fujairah and Jumeirah at 777 Mall, Homes r Us will soon expand its reach. Homes r Us will also be opening up an expansive store in Arabian Centre. The newly opened stores will have an expanded portfolio of products while keeping the tastes of local customers in mind.

To make shopping even more convenient, Homes r Us is offering free delivery and assembly on a minimum purchase of Dh1,000 to its customers. The new Ramadan collection can be browsed in-store or online at www.homesrus.ae/en/catalogues.