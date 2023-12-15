Holly Jolly Giftmas: BurJuman Mall's festive extravaganza daily gifts to be won!

Published: Fri 15 Dec 2023, 5:02 PM

This Christmas, BurJuman Mall invites you to immerse yourself in a truly 'Holly Jolly Giftmas', where the holiday magic will run until January 7, 2024.

As the city transforms into a winter wonderland, BurJuman Mall takes centre stage with daily festive activities that will make your Christmas truly unforgettable. Experience the joy of the season with a chance to win fantastic daily prizes through the Holly Jolly Giftmas digital raffle, courtesy of Rivoli Group’s Hour Choice. For every Dh200 spent at the mall, shoppers can enter the digital raffle and unwrap surprises that will add an extra sparkle to their holiday season.

The 12 days of Christmas, from December 14 to 25, will be marked with dazzling daily Christmas parades, carol singing, and a dedicated gift-wrapping station to add a touch of warmth to your presents. For those seeking a rendezvous with the man in red, Santa Meet & Greet sessions will be held from 4 to 10 pm at the Main Atrium on December 15 to 17 and December 22 to 25, ensuring that every child and those young at heart can share their wishes with Santa himself.

Don't miss out on our breathtaking 9-meter Christmas Tree – an Instagram sensation! Capture unforgettable moments with our digital setup, offering personalized prints just for you.

And the festivities don't end there! From December 14 to January 7, a festive Market will enchant visitors with seasonal delights, workshops, and complimentary activities for both kids and adults, promising a joyous experience for the entire family.

And here's an extra dash of excitement – keep your eyes peeled for 'Christmas on Wheels' rolling through your neighbourhood! Snap a picture of this festive spectacle, share it on Instagram, tag @bujuman, and use hashtag #ChristmasatBurJuman for a chance to win daily shopping vouchers. Spread the holiday cheer and let the world see the magic you've captured on your camera.

For more information and to stay updated on the festive happenings, visit burjuman.com or follow us @BurJuman on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok to find out more.