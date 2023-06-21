High demand propels Danube Properties to launch Dh900 million Elitz 2 project in JVC

Danube Properties launched eight projects in 16 months while it prepares to deliver three projects with 1,303 apartments this year

Published: Wed 21 Jun 2023, 4:38 PM Last updated: Wed 21 Jun 2023, 4:44 PM

Danube Properties, the fastest-growing private real estate developer in the UAE, announced the launch of Elitz 2 at the Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), with a development value exceeding Dh900 million in the presence of Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade and Bollywood superstar Malaika Arora.

The project will be near Elitz 1 tower – which is currently under construction – and help meet the growing demand for quality homes at prime locations.

When completed in the third quarter of 2026, Elitz 2 will deliver 750 residential units including studio apartments, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments and a few retail stores. Like most other Danube projects, homes at Elitz 2 will also come with more than 40 amenities for the community, including health and lifestyle amenities and a health club, swimming pools, sports arena, tennis court, barbecue area, jogging track, among other facilities.

Prices of residential units starts from Dh650,000 (US$177,111) for a studio apartment. However, prices of the units will continue to appreciate with time, making them worth investing in. Danube Properties’ homes comes with attractive and trend-setting one per cent payment plan, following the initial deposits – making home acquisition more affordable and simple.

The homes are usually delivered around mid-way of the payment plan, which means the buyer can move in the apartment after paying 60 percent of the total value of the property. This helps homeowners to extract additional value either by increase savings on the rents or by paying the equated monthly instalments (EMI) from the rental income.

Elitz 2 is Danube Properties’ 23 residential project in nine years since the company started development activities in 2014 and the 8th project in a row to be launched in the last 16 months, that translates to one project launches in every two months – making it also the busiest private real estate developer in the UAE.

Danube Properties maintains a policy of launching one project at time, sell it out, then appoint a contractor to build the project, before launching the next one. It has so far sold out 22 of the 23 projects launched so far and delivered 12 of them while the rest are currently under various stages of construction.

In addition to launching projects and building them, Danube Properties will also deliver three projects this year including Wavez, Jewelz and Olivz. Most of the projects launched in 2022 and 2023 are ahead of the construction and delivery schedule.

“The launch of Elitz 2 is in response to the continued high demand for quality homes and comes within less than two months of launching of Fashionz project which is nearly sold out,” said Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman at Danube Group.

“Elitz 2 is one of our large projects in terms of the number of residential units – 750 to be specific – that is to cater to the growing demand. With a more than 40 lifestyle facilities, homes in Elitz 2 offer luxury and larger-than-life lifestyle to homeowners who will be pampered with the best of the best that is available in the market.

"The launch of Elitz 2 comes within a week after we completed Wavez and breaking grounds for the construction of Viewz – one of our largest projects – with sales value exceeding Dh2.05 billion that was unveiled in January and sold out within two weeks. This marks the construction of Viewz while the last project Fashionz will go into groundbreaking process in the next few weeks. As a developer, we have a very customer-centric approach and that’s why we are focused on delivery. Most of our projects are handed over before promised delivery date – that reflects our strong commitment to home buyers and investors in line with our slogan —We launch, we deliver."

Elitz 2 homes will be smart and sustainable homes and will consume less energy – in line with the UAE’s commitment to sustainability. The building will also comply to green building standards.

Danube Properties offers homeowners 10-year Golden Visa – especially those who qualify as per the investment criteria – subject to government approval. The Dubai Land Department recently signed an agreement with Danube Properties to offer Initial Sale Contract (Oqood) to property buyers almost instantly.

As one of the most successful developers in the UAE with the highest launch-to-delivery ratio, Danube Group has recently delivered Bayz, Glamz, Starz, Resortz, Elz, Lawnz and Wavez while it prepares to deliver three more projects this year. All these projects have been greatly appreciated by those who had bought units in them.