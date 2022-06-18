Harshdeep Kaur visits Gangour Group restaurants in Dubai

Published: Sat 18 Jun 2022, 1:05 PM Last updated: Sat 18 Jun 2022, 1:27 PM

Shree Gangour Group restaurants, Desilicious and Saporito recently hosted singer Harshdeep Kaur at a meet and greet event at their Oud Metha outlets.

Kaur was invited by Naresh Gurnani, owner of Shree Gangour Group, to grace the outlets with her presence and meet the residents of Dubai.

Kaur is the latest Golden Visa recipient. “I am deeply honoured to receive the Golden Visa; I want to thank the authorities for finding me worthy to receive this great privilege. I also like to thank Nareshji for arranging this and allowing me to meet my fans and followers in Dubai.

It’s been a wonderful experience, and I have to say, I love what Desilicious and Saporito are offering for pure vegetarian lovers in Dubai. Desilicious has tickled my taste buds with the real taste of Indian cuisine far away from home, and Saporito for serving the best Italian and Mexican vegetarian I have ever eaten,” Kaur added.

Both the restaurants, under the guidance of Gurnani, have won many awards, including ‘The Best International Cuisine’ for Saporito and ‘The Most Innovative Brand’ for Desilicious. “I thank all our customers and food lovers for their continuous support, without which we would not be where we are. I would like to thank Harshdeep for accepting our invitation and gracing us with her presence.

Her simplicity and charm have won many hearts today. We will try our best to meet the expectations of our customers. Having already raised the bar in the recent past, it will be a great challenge to raise it to the next level, and we assure you, this is coming around soon,” added Gurnani.