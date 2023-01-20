GulfDrug inaugurates new distribution and management facility in ICA

UAE’s most trusted healthcare provider, GulfDrug begins operations of a new warehouse with industry-leading practices.

Published: Fri 20 Jan 2023, 2:14 PM

GulfDrug inaugurated a new state-of-the-art supply chain, management, and training facility in the Industrial City of Abu Dhabi (ICAD) to make its pharmaceutical and medical distribution and management more robust and well-connected throughout the country. The event was graced by major industry players and providers, senior managers, and board members. The latest smart facility with advanced capabilities stands testament to GulfDrug’s commitment to serving the nation with integrity and solidarity for more than 50 years.

GulfDrug has been closely involved with the history of the UAE’s healthcare industry since its inception. “Our mission has always been to be the preferred healthcare solutions provider for government institutions, private hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies. We make sure to provide the highest level of quality and deepest level of understanding to all our clients”, said Dr Zeyad Al Moosa, managing director at GulfDrug.

Backed by masterful expertise and a persistent zeal to innovate, GulfDrug has been instrumental in the ever-evolving healthcare landscape of the UAE. It has over 50 years of experience in the importation, storage, distribution, sales, and marketing management for more than 80 major pharmaceutical, medical equipment, and consumables companies. Comprehensive IT management systems and other value-added services and solutions have helped it become one of the top medical suppliers in the UAE. This expertise is embodied in the new smart facility in ICAD.

The new warehouse facility is equipped with the best systems, procedures, and controls aimed at improving efficiency and customer experience. It has one of the widest cold chain services for storage and distribution, certified by Dickson and accredited by DAC. To make sure that there is no lapse in safety and timely deliveries of products, a smart delivery fleet has been assembled, fully pre-insulated, and equipped with online temperature monitoring devices.

By constantly upgrading skills and staying up to date with the latest technological advancements, GulfDrug has made a niche by delivering the right solutions at the right time. Rashad Al Moosa, joint managing director at GulfDrug, said: “We do not think of ourselves as mere healthcare service providers. For us, our commitment is our passion. And this has helped us deliver prestigious projects such as Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, pharmacy automation, and robotic surgery to benefit all those who seek the finest healthcare services in the UAE."

With a vision to keep making life better, GulfDrug aims at continuing to improve and work closely with all the UAE government and private hospitals, pharmacies, and clinics to exceed customer expectations every day.