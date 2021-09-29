Grab Noon Daily’s Big Grocery Sale

The brand is offering mega bundles up for grabs for shoppers in Jeddah and Riyadh, KSA.

Prepping for the cooler months just got easier with noon Daily, noon.com’s dedicated grocery platform, and its Big Grocery Sale. Customers in Saudi Arabia and the UAE can now stock their carts to the brim at a bargain, with household essentials, pantry staples, fresh produce, and much more at record low prices.

Slash your weekly groceries budget with mega bundles up for grabs for shoppers in Riyadh and Jeddah, KSA. Grab a 32 pack of mini chocolates from KitKat at Sr19, and a six pack of 335ml pepsi cans for only Sr12.50. Save big on household essentials with OMO’s active power detergent at Sr37.40 for a 7 kg pack, and a 10 pack of Kleenex tissues for only Sr16.85.

Back to work blues? Recreate your favourite holiday dishes from Italian, Japanese, and Filipino top brand picks. Snag a two pack bundle of spaghetti and arrabiata sauce from Barilla for just Dh18.95 , toasted sushi nori from Clearspring for only Dh16.50, and a 5kg pack of viva jasmine rice from Silver Lotus at a steal for just Dh16.95.

With same-day delivery available to customers and next-day delivery as a standard (free for orders over Dh50), a huge selection of products from fresh fruit & vegetables, household essentials, meat, dairy, bread & bakery, frozen food, baby food, and more is up for grabs and just a click away on noon’s grocery platform.

Shop the giant range of deals on offer in KSA and the UAE via the noon app using the grocery button at the top.