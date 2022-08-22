Gear up for the new semester with Daiso Japan

Published: Mon 22 Aug 2022, 3:05 PM

Daiso Japan is a renowned Japanese value store built around the idea of 'Fun and Surprises'. The store provides customers with a wide variety of unique, fun, and good quality daily-use products at a very affordable price. Daiso Japan's product strength lies in the combination of range, quality, and uniqueness. It is a one-stop shop for the entire family, where you can find the products you want and the products you never knew you needed to make your life more convenient. The store offers around 80,000 products, with 800 new and improved products monthly. There are currently over 70 stores across the GCC region, making the store accessible to everyone. Most products are available starting from just Dh7.5.

August is back-to-school season, when children go shopping in preparation for the re-opening of schools. What may not seem like an exciting task definitely will be with Daiso Japan. This year, the brand is offering students a colourful, innovative, and quirky range of back-to-school products that will fill the children with enthusiasm and make them stand out amongst their peers. Not only do the stationery aisles at Daiso Japan carry a lot of fun and surprises, but the products are also considerably affordable compared to other places. This year's highlight is the Disney and Marvel lunch bags, boxes, and bottles. Popular characters such as Elsa from frozen, Minnie and Mickey Mouse, and the Avengers are featured on these items. Other popular and unique products available at Daiso Japan are the cute erasers, boards, markers, notebooks in various sizes, and water-based stationery suitable for younger children as they are easier to clean.

For more information, call 0528058747 or email Riham.mahrous@lalsgroup