G Square announces Tamil Nadu projects

South India’s largest land aggregator and plot promoter, G Square recently announced the launch of several ‘on road’ plots at prime locations in the cities of Chennai and Coimbatore. With the company’s keen sense of focus and an eye for detail, it is able to identify lands at the right time and offers it to buyers (individuals and organisations) in a hassle-free manner.

G Square takes pride in having an absolutely clean slate by analysing every aspect and compliance and has delivered over 1,000 acres of land so far. Commenting on the projects, Eshwar N, CEO, G Square, said: “We are extremely overwhelmed with the response that we have got for our projects till date in both Chennai and Coimbatore. G Square believes and specialises in offering only premium plots in prime ‘on road’ locations at the best prices, which by itself is a unique proposition.

We are proud to have brought the ‘perfect plot’ culture to the first and the second largest cities in Tamil Nadu.”

“The real estate market continues to be robust, with the first quarter being good in numbers because of demand surge post lockdown. There is a clear shift in customer behaviour from buying apartments to buying plots. This is purely on account of people preferring independent spaces in the post-covid-19 era. We are confident that plot sales will move up from current 5 per cent of the market share to 15 per cent in next three to four years,” added Eshwar.