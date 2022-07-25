Furnish your home with Natuzzi Italia this DSS

Published: Mon 25 Jul 2022, 4:53 PM

The summer season brings about a chance to re-invent and redesign. Give your home the facelift it needs and get the most modern Italian Craftsmanship items at Natuzzi Italia for less through the 25th edition of Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) until September 4. The furniture brand is offering a magnanimous collection for the living room, dining room, and bedroom along with additional furnishings and accessories.

Invest in Natuzzi Italia products at the DSS sale to avail the best furnishings for your home. Visit the state-of-art showrooms at these locations:

Natuzzi, Sheikh Zayed Road between 2nd and 3rd interchange, Dubai

Natuzzi, near Al Maktoum Bridge, Umm Hurair Road, Dubai

Natuzzi, The Galleria, Abu Dhabi

For more information and details, visit any Natuzzi showroom located in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, email: sales@natuzziuae.com, or call +971 4 3377152, +971 4 3380777, or +971 2 6444048.