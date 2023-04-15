FBP International marks nine years of establishment

Published: Sat 15 Apr 2023, 4:44 PM Last updated: Sat 15 Apr 2023, 5:11 PM

FBP International recently celebrated its ninth year on March 21. Established in 2014, the company has diversified from Australian immigration services to settlement services in Australia, for individuals, families, investors, and business set up and expansion as well.

Having more than 2,700 successful client outcomes and continued success and the growth of the Australian immigration business, the company decided to expand by selling its rights for GCC and MENA region to Yan nick Weerts, managing director at Post Landing Documentation Clearing Services LLC (PLSDCS) and more recently, its rights for India to Diana Kamble, managing director at VDC Worldwide (OPC) Pvt. Ltd. (VDC Worldwide) to further consolidate its international position.

Burzin Nanavatti, director at FBP International, said: “With over 50 years of cumulative experience in the Australian immigration and settlement services field, the company also assists businessmen, investors, and governments including but not limited to Kotak Urja, Reliance and the Government of Bhutan to invest and/or expand business in Australia.”