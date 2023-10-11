F&B insights from Tetra Pak: Consumers want to stay In control

Recognising consumer trends is vital for F&B businesses, enabling them to maintain competitiveness by customising products, fostering innovation, and optimising resource allocation

Published: Wed 11 Oct 2023, 3:47 PM

The food and beverage industry has undergone significant transformation, particularly in the wake of global events leading to inflation. Critical industry dynamics, as Tetra Pak has previously found, include the significant shift in consumer preferences towards healthier and sustainable choices, the growing integration of technology for online ordering and automation, and a scrutinising focus on business sustainability practices. This dynamic environment continues to shape the F&B industry. This article explores three key consumer trends identified by Tetra Pak in the current industry: 'stay in control', 'enjoyment everywhere', and 'explore omni-spaces'.

Stay in Control: The Conscious Consumers

As the future is more uncertain than ever, conscious consumers are still prioritising health and wellness. They strongly agree that 'being healthy is being safe', thus, demanding quality and safety in their food choices and viewing their diet as a healthy lifestyle choice rather than mere sustenance. Consumers seek transparency in ingredients and production processes, aligning their choices with their values. In Saudi Arabia, eating healthy was the most important health priority in 2021 followed by strengthening the immune system. More vitamins, minerals, and natural ingredients such as plants are used in food and drink products to answer this requirement. Nutritional value and immunity support are paramount to consumers. Plant-based and alternative food options which have gained prominence in recent years are now even more appealing. Protein, calcium, and other minerals are put forward on labels to cater to the growing flexitarian demographic. With 47 per cent of parents concerned that kids’ beverages contain a lot of sugar, it makes sense to see the growing importance of the 'No added sugar', 'Reduced salt', and 'Low in calories' labels on nectars, juices, cooking sauces, milks, and other products.

Conscious consumers are also assuming responsibility for the future of the planet. They are convinced that they can 'make a difference'. Data showed that 62 per cent of Generation Z prefer to buy from sustainable brands. The same goes for millennials. Younger consumers are gravitating towards sustainable brands that prioritise reducing their environmental impact. 57 per cent of consumers are willing to change their purchasing habits to help reduce negative environmental impact. To reach younger generations, brands ought to adhere to sustainable standards in production as well as in packaging. Packaging which is made of plant-based, renewable materials, from FSC-certified sources, and guarantees the reduction of CO2 emissions matters and is more appealing than ever. Local sourcing of natural ingredients, organic certifications, and vegan options are highly valued. Recycling and reusing materials, particularly minimising plastic usage, have become focal points for sustainability advocates and conscious shoppers.

Enjoyment Everywhere: Convenience and Experience

The current F&B industry reflects consumers' pursuit of happiness in the products they purchase. They crave a sense of respite from life’s stress in what they buy. Although convenience continues to dominate consumer choices, there is an emphasis on delightful experiences and novelty. 72 per cent of Gen Z consumers say that they want to have fun and 71 per cent say they focus on living in the moment. The fusion of food and entertainment can be achieved through innovative packaging designs, interactive dining concepts, playful flavour combinations, and experimentation. It is important for brands to be bold while innovating to cater to such a trend. We know what works, engaging kids through digital experiences, fun designs, functionality, on-the-go, and ready-to-eat options, etc., but we also want to explore more aspects of products that fulfil consumers’ desire to indulge responsibly. Such consumers seek not just sustenance but also an immersive and enjoyable dining experience. 32 per cent of consumers say that they like to try new products and services. Brands who are striving to infuse a sense of joy and entertainment into their offerings ought to find ways to play with senses, technology, and all the means available. In a world filled with daily pressures, this trend offers a welcome escape into moments of culinary delight and fun.

Explore Omni-spaces: Comfortable Homes and Inviting Outdoors

This trend necessitates a dual approach for brands. At home, consumers want to be comfortable and enjoy the use of functional products to either have ready meals or cook convenient homemade food. Data shows that 37 per cent of consumers use three or more packaged food products per month in their home cooking. Dressings and condiments, ready-made sauces, packaged vegetables and legumes, broths, and cooking creams, including plant-based ones, simplify meal preparation at home. Moreover, 44 per cent of consumers are snacking more often than at the start of Covid-19. Therefore, the focus of brands must lie on making home cooking easier and embracing the convenience of snacking, and the accessibility of online shopping.

In contrast, outdoors experiences need to be inviting and multifunctional, catering to the desire for social interaction and self-expression. In 2021, the number of people who consumed beverages outside of their homes had increased by 56 per cent compared to the year before. The pandemic has forced adaptation, but it also re-ignited a sense of adventure. Consumers enjoy the safety of home but also want to explore and let stress out. They want to socialise and engage in outdoors activities. With restaurants offering deliveries and social venues reopening, the F&B industry must adapt just like consumers. Convenience now extends to in-home as well as out-of-home needs. On-the-go, functional products are more needed than ever. Consumers need to feel at ease when eating on lunch breaks, during picnics, or simply while taking a stroll down the park. By emphasising hyper-local, sustainable products with extended shelf lives, brands can help consumers get the most out of their products and encourage them to let go.

Recognising consumer trends is vital for F&B businesses, enabling them to maintain competitiveness by customising products, fostering innovation, and optimising resource allocation. In the current dynamic economic landscape, F&B companies must creatively utilise food, drinks, and food service venues to provide proper solutions in versatile spaces where consumers can work, connect, and enjoy, meeting them where they are in this evolving digital era.