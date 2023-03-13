Fashion for all 2023 held in Dubai

Published: Mon 13 Mar 2023, 2:39 PM

Dubai witnessed a spectacular fashion show by the name of Fashion for all, season two, powered by Danube Properties, with support by Khaleej Times, on February 25 at the Radisson Blu Creek Side Hotel, where contestants encompassing Africa, Asia, and Europe, joined hands to showcase their talents in the fields of fashion. The show brought forward contestants and models from different ethnicities, backgrounds, colours, race and gender, giving them a level playing field where they could proudly showcase their talents, in spite of their differences.

The event was a grand success, attracting fashion enthusiasts, delegates, ministers, celebrities, from all over the industry. The event was organised by Moon Mukerjee, CEO of DemiLune Events, a counsellor by profession, a fashionista by passion, a strong supporter of woman empowerment, a jury, an entrepreneur by nature and propagator of human equality. The venture was supported by Vikrant Yadav, producer of the show and supported by team members Aakash Chawla, Sapana Joshi, Rashmi, Sumair, Zulfikar Khan, Latha Palthi and Shikha Agarwal and Daylinda Ramrez. The extravagant show was choreographed by Prahin Pratap and hosted by the talented MC JoeMohan and dj ed by DJ flick. The excitement around the show was so high that people started flocking outside the door much before the red carpet.

Fashion for All, an annual event that celebrates diversity and inclusivity in the fashion industry, provides a platform for emerging designers and models to showcase their talent and connect with industry professionals. It encourages people from different group of societies to find their identities and this year's event was no exception, as it featured a diverse range of designers and models, from all walks of life.

The event commenced with a national anthem, followed by a note of thanks to all the sponsors of the events with the likes of Danube properties,Khaleej Times, Afrina Beauty Group,AK International, Goldwell, ARD Gulf, Al Miral, Renad, RK Dance Studio, Wetel tv, Apple clinic, The wellbeing sanctuary.92 chanel.

The runway show was presented by designers like English Colors, Priya Fashion, Nick&Mehr, Just Road Fashion, Ivorine Cotoure, Subway Fashion featuring their latest collections on international models across continents. The competition took place amongst 20 contestants. The contestants were judged by a very efficient panel of jury from diversified fields of work. The six jury panel included Avishek Chatterjee, finance advisor JSW Steels, Sarmistha Mitra, CEO, Wellbeing Sanctuary, Madhusmita Nayak, Mrs India Dubai Queen, Aakash Chawla, CEO Green Environmental solutions, Ellen Milton, painter, artist ,youtuber, Veronika, organiser of Woman of the universe UAE.

The delegates who adorned the show were Yaqoob Al Ali, Laila Rahhall, Ahmed AL Balooshi, MAJID bin Rasool,Huzaifa Ibrahim, Diaby Vacaba, Princess Dr Moradeun. In addition to the runway shows and contest, the event also featured Oriental Gulf Awards, which was presented to professionals from across the various fields of expertise.

The runway was lit up with vibrant colours, and the models strutted their stuff with confidence, showcasing the latest fashion trends, including oversized jackets, statement blouses, and flowy dresses. The contestants were judged not just by their walk, but by their confident attitude and presence of mind, through various elimination rounds.

The title winners were:

Slava Popov, Face of FFA 2023, from Russia; Ashraf Slimani, FFA Mr Gulf 2023,from Algeria; Precious Michael, FFA Ms Gulf 2023 from Nigeria. The winners of special categories were, Enakshi Mukhopadhyay, Ms Generosity from India; Deedu, Social media superstar, from India; Vinita, Ms Talent from India; Shija,Ms Elegance, from India; Jona,Diverse queen from Philippines and Tahir Mehmood, Diverse King from Pakistan, Syuzen,Face of Afrina, from Azerbaijan.

The Oriental Gulf Awards went to:

Mua Crystal Saloon, Best Hair Extension services, Kiara Kaur, Youngest Ted x speaker, Dayana Solano, Dubai Lifestyle influencer award, Lynn Valesco, Gulf Sustainability award, Mobin Khan, startup of the year, David, youngest entrepreneur of the year, Arsalan Ali Abid, Best interior and fit out company, Dr Amina al Amiri, best dermatology clinic in UAE, XMP DUBAI,best event technology company

Fashion for all season two, just like the first season ,was a resounding success, and it showcased the latest fashion trends from top designers in the industry. It was an evening of glamour, elegance, and style that will be remembered for a long time. The event ended on a high note, with attendees raving about the amazing experience. "Fashion for All 2023 was truly an unforgettable experience," was what they said.

The event was indeed a grand success and proved that diversity and inclusivity in the fashion industry is not just a trend, but a necessity.