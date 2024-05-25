Eureka! GCC 2024 grand finale for business startups and entrepreneurs to be held in Dubai

Published: Sat 25 May 2024, 2:13 PM

Eureka! GCC 2024, Asia’s largest business model competition, is preparing once more to select and celebrate winning business start-ups across the GCC, amidst strong competition for the $100,000 prize pot at the Eureka! GCC finals on June 4 at the Hilton Al Habtoor City, Dubai.

The Eureka! GCC 2024 competition continues to grow, providing a vital platform for budding Gulf-based entrepreneurs to showcase their business ideas. This company formation support process strengthens the UAE’s startup ecosystem, helping entrepreneurs to scale their businesses and creating additional job opportunities in the UAE, in alignment with Dubai’s Economic Agenda D33.

The prestigious Eureka! GCC event, in its third edition, attracted over 300 registrations from the most promising startups across the Gulf region. After a thorough evaluation of business plans, the Eureka! GCC team shortlisted 30 semi-finalists to receive advanced entrepreneurship training, including customised workshops on efficient business planning and individualised guidance from industry experts.

The Eureka! GCC judges have now chosen 10 startups to vie for the esteemed Eureka! GCC title and a portion of the $100,000 prize pool. The 2024 edition of Eureka! GCC also introduces an Entrepreneurship Summit on the morning of the Grand Finale (June 4), in which finalists showcase their ideas to a larger audience of industry experts and leaders, covering start-up business challenges and the entrepreneurial journey. Other start-up businesses and investors are also invited to attend this Summit (see details below).

These ten finalists will present their innovative ideas to a distinguished audience of investors, CEOs, and industry leaders at the Grand Finale that evening. Based on mentors' endorsements and business evaluations, the Eureka! GCC 2024 judges will unveil the award winners, enabling the successful companies to join the Eureka! GCC network of flourishing firms and expanding enterprises. Pankaj Gupta, co-founder and co-CEO of Gulf Islamic Investments group (GII) and founder of Eureka! GCC, commented: "Eureka! GCC is a real game-changer for our region's business growth. Our ongoing partnership shows how much we in GII believe in supporting new ideas, emboldened by the entrepreneurial spirit of Dubai and the GCC. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Dubai government and industry leaders for making this entrepreneurship program such a success." GII’s associate partners in Eureka! GCC 2024 include iAccel GBI, Crowe UAE, Headstart Its Her Way, Encubay, LaunchShe, and The Synergy Network. These business incubators play a pivotal role in fostering entrepreneurial spirit, enabling and supporting business ventures through mentorship, networking and investment opportunities regionally. GII applauds and appreciates these companies’ support for the Eureka! GCC competition in this important aspect of national economic development.

Entry is by invitation only, through prior registration at www.ecell.in/eurekagcc/esummitreg.