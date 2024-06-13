Al Maya Group of Supermarkets gears up for Eid Al Adha celebrations

As the festive season approaches, Al Maya Group of Supermarkets, a leading retail chain in the UAE, is gearing up to provide its customers with an exceptional shopping experience during Eid Al Adha celebrations. With a commitment to customer satisfaction and community engagement, the group is ensuring that its supermarkets are well-stocked and ready to cater to the increased demand for essential items and special treats.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Eid Al Adha celebrations and are dedicated to delivering an unparalleled shopping experience for our valued customers," said Kamal Vachani, group director, partner at Al Maya Group. "Our supermarkets are stocked with a diverse range of products, including fresh meat, dairy products, and other essentials, to ensure that our customers have everything they need to make their Eid celebrations truly unforgettable," Vachani added.