Dive into science fun at Willow Children’s Nursery summer camp

Willow Children’s Nursery is excited to announce its 'Wacky Scientists' summer camp, offering an unforgettable journey for children aged 4 months to 6 years. Running from July 1 to August 28 across their locations in Umm Suqeim, ONE Central, and Dubai Marina, the camp is designed to ignite curiosity and inspire young minds through a variety of fun and educational activities.
Children will embark on space adventures, exploring planets and stars, and even meeting friendly aliens! The camp will also delve into the fascinating world of animals, from farmyard buddies to sea creatures and tiny minibeasts. Music lovers will enjoy dancing, playing instruments, and expressing themselves through the magic of music.
The camp also includes exciting weather-related explorations, uncovering the secrets of seasons, beaches, and oceans. Budding scientists will create cool concoctions with vibrant chemical reactions and erupting volcanoes, and future chefs will delight in wild food science adventures with baking and cooking experiments.
With timings from 8 am to 5 pm, the camp offers flexible schedules to suit different family needs.
For more information, visit the Willow Children’s Nursery website or call 800 WILLOW to secure a spot for your child.
