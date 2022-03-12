EROS opens new store in Dubai Hills Mall

Published: Sat 12 Mar 2022, 3:24 PM Last updated: Sat 12 Mar 2022, 3:45 PM

EROS announced the opening of the 14th store in Dubai Hills Mall. The store was inaugurated by Seong Hyun Lee, president of Samsung Gulf, along with Mohammad Badri and Ahmad Badri, the directors of the EROS group.

The group currently operates 13 stores across the UAE and will continue its expansion plans by opening more stores in the UAE by 2022-23. It is part of its billion-dollar strategy to open more stores in the Emirates and create more jobs to help boost the UAE retail sector. This is also in line with the strategy to get closer to the customers of newly developed areas of Dubai.

In addition, EROS has focused on scaling up its investments in its digital experience, keeping on priority customer experiences while shopping in person. The new store will feature premium home appliances and electronic brands, such as mobile phones, laptops, televisions, computers, washing machines, refrigerators, and accessories, with a range of exciting offers, payment schemes and delivery options.

“We are delighted to welcome everyone to our newest retail location that focuses on shopping convenience for a range of premium electronics and digital products,” said Badri.

“As part of our expansion strategy, we want to offer customers a seamless omnichannel experience and convenience. The new store will help us to engage and interact with our customers better,” he added.

Also, as part of its sustainability drive, the retailer will discontinue plastic bags from all its stores and switch to eco-friendly paper bags.

EROS has built a strong brand loyalty for over 54 years. Today, it has one of the largest portfolios of brands like Samsung, Hitachi, TCL, Ariston, and Midea, amongst others.