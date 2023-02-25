Eros Group to exclusively distribute Huawei’s IdeaHub series

Published: Sat 25 Feb 2023, 9:00 AM

With an increasing demand for more efficient communication, Huawei’s latest IdeaHub line-up has filled the vacuum. Offering a productivity tool for the smart office and classrooms, it effortlessly turns conference rooms, executive offices, classrooms and open areas into smart spaces. Eros Group, a leading retailer and distributor known to offer premium and next-gen technologies to its customers, is an exclusive distributor of Huawei IdeaHub in the UAE. Eros will be showcasing the latest range of the IdeaHub series — IdeaHub S2, IdeaHub B2 and IdeaHub Board 2 across all its showrooms. A Red Dot Award 2020 winner, IdeaHub immersive solution is designed to suit any environment. The new series brings the latest software updates that is designed to accelerate intelligent collaboration across various industries, redefine communication to create better customer value and enhance operational efficiency. According to Ahmad Badri, director, Eros Group: “The Huawei IdeaHub series products are designed to help organisations drive their business forward towards growth. Key decisions and big ideas come from meetings and the Huawei IdeaHub series is designed with this in mind, enabling organisations to enhance their meeting experiences and maintain effective communication with teams or people spread across various locations.”

The IdeaHub Board 2 is more ideal for a classroom environment with a range of features such as 4K Ultra HD touch interactive screen, optical anti-blue light, anti-glare, etc. that keep students engaged and productive.