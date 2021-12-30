Enjoy a boxing day flash Sale with Vida

Vida hotel and resorts announced a Boxing day flash sale. The group is offering discount up to 35 per cent off on stay at both Vida Downtown and Manzil Downtown until December 31. The offer is valid on all stays between January 5 – December 25 2022.

The flash sale also includes a late check out at 2 pm with a complimentary room upgrade from deluxe to pool or garden view. Grab the chance to enjoy luxury at Manzil Downtown or experience the urban oasis of Vida Downtown.