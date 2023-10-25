Empowering women: The lifesaving potential of breast cancer awareness

Dr Aydah Al Awadhi, consultant medical oncologist and chairperson of the breast cancer working group under the Emirates Oncology Society

Published: Wed 25 Oct 2023, 10:08 AM

Breast cancer is a subject that evokes immense anxiety among women. As the most common form of cancer today, breast cancer does not discriminate; it can affect any of us, regardless of age, background, or occupation. In 2020 alone, 2.3 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer globally, with 685,000 lives claimed. By 2040, the burden of breast cancer is predicted to increase to over 3 million new cases and 1 million deaths every year because of population growth and ageing alone.

Healthcare professionals have long understood that awareness is the guiding light to tackling this disease and increasing the chances of survival. In the UAE in particular, it is vital to raise awareness among younger women as research suggests that the average age of newly diagnosed patients is 48 years old - significantly younger than the median age of diagnosis in Western countries (62 years old).

That’s why I’m looking forward to participating in the ‘We The Women’ event by Khaleej Times dedicated to celebrating and empowering women across the country. In collaboration with Novartis as part of their ‘Women in Pink’ initiative, I will shed light on the significance of breast cancer awareness, not only during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October but throughout the year.

A key priority for me will be to educate women about the importance of regular screening and early detection in breast cancer survival. Mammograms, clinical breast exams, and self-examinations empower women with the knowledge and confidence to take control of their health and catch any potential recurrence in its early stages.

Early detection is especially important for women who have overcome breast cancer, as there is a possibility of the disease returning even after successful treatment. Regular screenings and check-ups are the best defence against breast cancer recurrence.

For those navigating a diagnosis, the importance of treatment adherence cannot be overstated. Adherence refers to how closely a patient follows their doctor's instructions for taking their medication and other treatments. This is especially important for breast cancer patients as many of the treatments used can be complex and have long-term side effects.

Also, never underestimate the importance of a robust support system – the role of family, friends, and organisations in uplifting and inspiring women during their fight against breast cancer is invaluable. Through the mutual sharing of experiences, women come to understand that there is a life beyond a breast cancer diagnosis. It's about believing in the possibility of a fulfilling life, even with the risk of recurrence, and I have witnessed many women in the UAE find courage and resilience in the face of adversity through their support systems.

Indeed, we may be in October, but breast cancer awareness transcends a single month or event. Every woman in the UAE can be a beacon of hope for herself and those around her. Together with Novartis, I look forward to leveraging the platform provided at ‘We the Women’ to champion the cause and ensure that every woman facing breast cancer knows that there is hope and life beyond diagnosis.