Dubai to host India’s first Women Kabaddi league

Pradeep Kumar Nehra, director and CEO

Published: Sat 8 Apr 2023, 4:14 PM Last updated: Sat 8 Apr 2023, 4:41 PM

Buoyed by the success of the men’s Pro-League Kabaddi in India, Women Kabaddi league is set to be the new ground-breaking initiative in women kabaddi by APS Sports Event Management LLC. Women’s Kabaddi League will soon become a reality for countless ardent fans and players when it will be held for the first time in Dubai with eight teams competing over 12 days. The league is set to be India’s biggest women sports league in terms of geographical representation and number of teams.

Pradeep Kumar Nehra, director and CEO at Women’s Kabaddi League, said: “Hosting Women’s Kabaddi League in this multi-cultural metropolis will allow us to gain momentum and give Kabaddi the international stature it deserves. One of our main goals is to promote women empowerment with our new Women’s Kabbadi League.”

Kabaddi has been well-received by fans and players alike, as it provides a platform for women to showcase their talent and earn recognition for their achievements.