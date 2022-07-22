Dr Zack Zaibak work to ‘bring smiles back'

Fri 22 Jul 2022

Many different positive effects come from having a good and healthy smile. These effects can come mentally, socially, and physically. For instance, mentally, smiling can elevate your mood by boosting joy-related hormones while also decreasing stress hormones. So much so, that the increase in endorphins serves as a natural pain and stress reliever. Socially, smiling automatically gives off a warm and welcoming impression to those you meet.

More than two-thirds (68 per cent) of Americans have said that people who smile 'are more trustworthy, confident, and approachable,' along with 76 per cent admitting that one’s smile is the first physical trait they notice when leaving an impression.

With all these different elements at stake, it is important to prioritise the health of your teeth and the smile that comes from them. Dr Zack Zaibak is one of Illinois’ top practitioners in the cosmetic dentistry industry. With a vast educational background and experience, he has dedicated his work to provide people with their best possible smiles using the latest technologies. His motivation comes from wanting to make a difference in people’s lives, which he has found a way to do through his skill and expertise in oral health.

Dr Zaibak’s education began when he graduated as valedictorian from Saint Xavier University with a Bachelor of Science. He continued his education at the University of Illinois, School of Dentistry, where he received his B.S.D and D.D.S. (Doctorate in Dental Surgery Degree).

Following this impressive academic foundation, he went on to further his skills by applying them at an advanced dentistry general practice residency at the Loyola Hospital. Following the residency, he earned his masters in the field. However, his desire to learn and pursue education did not end there, as he went on to train at prestigious institutions like the Las Vegas Institute for Advanced Dental Studies, emphasising cosmetic and comprehensive rehabilitation dentistry.

Having such a curriculum has allowed him to work with clients of all different backgrounds, including models, brides, media personalities, and reparations for both adults and children with facial defects. In doing so, he has specialised in the technologies of lumineers, which avoids the invasive procedures of normal veneers. The lumineers are innovative in their application because they only need about two visits for implementation, can last up to 20 years, and can also be reversible if desired. Dr Zaibak also works with Invisalign to straighten teeth less noticeable than braces.

Dr Zaibak has found great passion in his work to bring about the best outcomes possible. He has immersed himself in his relationships with his clients, co-workers, and those in his industry in general. In doing so, he has become a part of many dentistry organisations around the country and world, including the Chicago Dental Society, the American Society for Forensic Odontology, the Academy of General Dentistry, the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, the American Dental Association, and others.

As Dr Zaibak continues to expand his reach and influence, he aims to place his second cosmetic dental centre in Dubai. He will be able to reach a whole new realm of clients, putting his dental expertise to even greater use. As a father, he is excited to take on this new venture alongside his family and daughters.