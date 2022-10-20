Dr Mohamed Bechari joins Islamic Coin's executive board

Published: Thu 20 Oct 2022, 10:48 AM Last updated: Thu 20 Oct 2022, 10:56 AM

Dr Mohamed Bechari, secretary general of the UAE-based World Muslim Communities Council, joins Islamic Coin as an executive board member. Shariah-compliant Islamic Coin is a native currency of 'haqq', a community-run network dedicated to empowering an ethics-first Shariah-compliant financial ecosystem.

"Academic and community leader, as well as an outspoken supporter of peace and dialogue, Dr Bechari's presence will serve to further boost Islamic Coin's standing in the global Muslim community as the industry leader in Shariah-compliant digital finance," the company’s announcement says.

Dr Bechari holds such posts as president of the French National Federation of Muslims and secretary general of the Islamic European Conference. This Europe-wide umbrella organisation aims to represent Muslims at the European level. Bechari is also the founder of the Avicenna Institute in Lille and a member of the King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Center for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue (KAICIID) in Vienna, Austria.

"It is a pleasure to be working together on such an inspiring vision. I look forward to developing great initiatives for the world's Muslim community," commented Dr Bechari.

Dr Bechari joins leading regional and global figureheads of government, Islamic and traditional finance. This includes Sheikh Khalifa Bin Mohammed bin Khalid AL Nahyan, chairman of the board of directors of the private department of Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan.

The company board also includes Hussein Al Meeza, co-founder and an award-winning banker with over 40 years of experience spanning the Islamic banking, finance, and insurance sectors. Al Meeza is well known for being one of the key personalities involved in the foundation of Dubai Islamic Bank, the first fully-fledged Islamic Bank in the world. Joining Al Meeza is Mohammed Alkaff AlHashmi, co-founder of Islamic Coin. AlHashmi is an experienced IT specialist and a computer science engineer with a focus on Industry 4.0, AI and IoT.

The Executive Board recently also welcomed Greg Gigliotti, CEO, chief investment officer, and founding partner of Xtellus Advisors. A respected fund manager with experience at Goldman Sachs and other global institutions, Gigliotti, managed a portfolio of over $16 Billion during his career.

Islamic Coin's Shariah Board is led by Sheikh Dr Nizam Mohammed Saleh Yaquby, recognised by Bloomberg as 'The Gatekeeper' of a $2 trillion market for Islamic financial products. Sheikh Yaquby sits on the Shariah boards of top international finance, including HSBC, Lloyds TSB, and Barclays; France's BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole and Citigroup.

Islamic Coin is fast becoming a powerful force in the crypto space. The digital currency has recently announced its support of UN SDGs and has participated in the WGGO conference in New York, where commitment to ethics first, Shariah-compliant digital finance was discussed.

Islamic Coin will be rolling out on global exchanges shortly, as the company states.