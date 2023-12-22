Dr Krishnan Nair wins big at the fourth Annual Health Awards

Published: Fri 22 Dec 2023, 10:17 AM

Dr Krishnan Nair, celebrity orthodontist and managing director of Dr Krish Esthetik Studio Dental Clinic was elated when his clinic won the award for Excellence in Dental Care 2023 at the recently held prestigious fourth Annual Health Awards.

Follow us on







Prominent guests for the evening included VIPs from the government, the corporate leaders from health care and other industries.

On being asked by the media how does he feels after winning this award Dr Nair, said: “It is a great privilege to be recognised as Excellence in Dental Care 2023. I feel blessed and humbled after receiving this award and this honour speaks to our unwavering commitment to excellence and innovative healthcare. We are grateful for this recognition at the region’s biggest healthcare award event. This achievement is also a reflection of the trust and support we have received from our lovely patients. This will surely motivate me to perform better. I believe in the philosophy of treating each patient as my own family and delivering high-quality dental care with world-class facilities.”

Dr Nair’s journey has not been easy, sharing his journey, he explains: “I came to Dubai eight years ago, I was first working in a dental clinic, and that’s when I started thinking of my own clinic, where I could deliver the best quality dental care with world-class experience to my patients. Rather than considering this as a pure business I believed in considering my patients as my own family and be with them throughout their treatment journey.”

Dr Nair also received the Orthodontist of the Year Award at the recently held Fortuna Global Excellence Awards 2023.

Dr Nair explains that the UAE has huge potential for entrepreneurs like him since the government has undertaken steps to attract foreign investments. He elaborates: “The visionary leadership of this country has taken many steps to transform the UAE into a global business hub.”

Speaking at length about his expansion plans, Dr Nair says, “In terms of expansion, Dubai was always on my radar. After gaining huge success in the past years you can surely expect a big surprise in 2024.”