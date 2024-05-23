Directors' Institute offers first-ever doctorate in international corporate directorship

Published: Thu 23 May 2024, 2:38 PM Last updated: Thu 23 May 2024, 2:39 PM

Directors' Institute - World Council Of Directors, an initiative by WDC Leadership School (a part of World Development Corporation), has partnered with the European University to launch the world's first Doctorate in International Corporate Directorship. This innovative program equips aspiring directors with the knowledge and skills necessary to excel on global boards. With its global offices, the company plans to expand its full-fledged services in the United Arab Emirates starting May 2024.

Follow us on







Speaking about the first-of-its-kind in the world, Zeeshaan Pathan, group managing director and CEO of World Development Corporation said, “In today's globalised business environment, directors need a deep understanding of international corporate governance principles. This doctorate will prepare them for the challenges and opportunities of leading multinational corporations.”

A programme designed for busy professionals

The doctorate in international corporate directorship is designed for busy professionals who want to advance their careers in corporate governance. The program features a flexible format that allows participants to complete their coursework online at their own pace. The program leverages the expertise of industry leaders and academics, providing students with a well-rounded education.

“Our programme is unlike any other,” said Heval Mehta, managing director of Directors' Institute—World Council Of Directors | Leadership University. We combine theory academics with practical insights from expert professionals. This ensures that our graduates are well-prepared to handle crisis and positively impact the boards they serve.”

Features of the doctorate in international corporate directorship:

• EQF Level 8 qualification, the highest level in the European Qualifications Framework.

• Comprehensive training in corporate governance and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) practices.

• The flexible format allows students to complete coursework online.

• Taught by industry experts and academics.

• Prepares graduates for global board positions.

• Upgrading from the International Corporate Directorship Programme to a Doctorate Degree is a great value add. • Get an ICDP Award in the first year - The title of International Corporate Director. • Exit in the Second year with M.Phil. • Achieve a “Dr” title in 3rd year. Building a better future through corporate governance Directors' Institute aims to promote good corporate governance practices worldwide. The Doctorate in International Corporate Directorship is a natural extension of this mission. “We believe that strong corporate governance is essential for building a more sustainable and prosperous future,” said Ayub Sheikh, Managing Director- FinTech and COO at World Development Corporation. “This program will help to develop a new generation of directors who are equipped to lead companies responsibly and ethically.”

Directors' Institute empowers directors and executives to excel in their roles and contribute to the long-term success of their organisations, keeping up with shareholders' expectations.