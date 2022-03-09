David Leica drives the evolution of logistics in the UAE

Published: Wed 9 Mar 2022

The logistics business in Dubai and across the UAE is undergoing a significant transformation.

David Leica, CEO of Logistic One Ltd, is collaborating with a team of talented Dubai based engineers to create cutting-edge technology solutions for the logistics business.

David’s decision to double down on cutting-edge technology is timely as other industries adjacent to the logistics business are doing the same. Electric automobiles are rapidly replacing gasoline-powered vehicles, and self-driving cars are becoming more commercially prevalent by the day. Further, as drone delivery technology continues to improve, this will continue to revolutionise the logistics business/

End users and individuals are the primary beneficiaries of these futuristic technologies. However, commercial logistics services continue to face challenges such as limited capability and capacity utilisation among service providers as well as challenges with managing inventory visibility across various providers. These costly liabilities make this industry ripe for disruption.

Logistic One Ltd was founded in 2005 and its fleet soon mushroomed to over 500 trucks, with plans to double over the next six years by adding 500 electric vehicles to the fleet. Automobile parts account for roughly 95 per cent of all shipments, with general freight accounting for the remaining 5 per cent. Featuring hubs in the US, Dubai, and now Mexico, Logistic One Ltd’s operations are spread across these territories.

Although the company has seen solid growth in recent years, Logistic One Ltd has not been immune to the prominent industry hurdles mentioned above. David strongly believes that technological innovations will help solve these inefficiencies, benefiting logistics companies globally.

“Your company may not be in the software business, but eventually, a software company will be in your business,” Naval Ravikant. Echoing the significance of that message, David has started developing a logistics brokerage platform that has the potential to revolutionise the trucking industry.

Innovative technology such as the platform David is building will begin to radically disrupt logistics as we know it. Some of the key features of David’s new platform will include automatic vetting of service providers using state of the art AI, ensuring all users bidding on contracts are competent, real-time geospatial location updates for all parties involved in an order, advanced encryption algorithms utilized by the Bitcoin network, personalised profiles to view shipping history and upcoming orders, and a marketplace that allows live bidding on shipments, the main functionality.

At the rudiment of this application, there is a cohesive system of relational databases and powerful AI. This orchestra of technologies working in unisont enables the platform's speed and accountability. When discussing technological innovations in any industry, it is imperative to talk about the blockchain. This is especially true for logistics. The first thing one should think of when one hears “blockchain” is transparency because everyone can see every single transaction that has ever occurred on the blockchain. Whether you’re H&M waiting on the spring collection or a hospital waiting on new surgical equipment, it is vital to know where your orders are and what the content of these orders contain.

In today's world, these organisations rely on paperwork and manual labour to validate orders. In the future, these things will likely be managed by a decentralized, blockchain solution. That way, everyone involved can see exactly where the order is at every step of the way and feel secure knowing it is impossible to tamper with & completely transparent. David believes this is the long-term vision of technology adoption in logistics, and he will continue to spearhead these innovations at the forefront of the industry.