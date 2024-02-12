The Caribbеan island of St Lucia stands out as a gеm, not just for its brеathtaking landscapеs and vibrant culture but also for its Citizеnship by Invеstmеnt (CBI) programme
In today's increasingly competitive global landscape, establishing and maintaining meaningful networks among key decision-makers in your industry or sector is essential. These networks must not only be created but also nurtured continuously. This valuable insight comes from Dave Chaggar, sales director for Capital Club Dubai.
Dubai has witnessed unprecedented growth over the last few years having a significant attraction for the high net worth community searching for a new place to call home. Capital Club Dubai has been synonymous with business for the last 15 years with a broad spectrum of members across different industries and sectors. Part of its allure is the ability to seamlessly network with the crème de la crème in the UAE.
Dave notes that the private membership sector is poised for evolution in the coming years, not only in Dubai but also globally. This niche has transcended mere trend status to become a necessity for individuals seeking like-minded company and connections to engage with, share ideas, and pursue common objectives. As Dave emphasizes, the concept of "your network being your net worth" underscores the growing importance of such networks in personal and professional development.
With nearly a decade of experience across the Middle East, he notes that Dubai has become an essential piece of the jigsaw for many with international operations and activities. Its flexibility, economic empowerment and level of lifestyle for the affluent is very hard to find comparison.
Capital Club Dubai has witnessed a surge in the number of applications for membership, with the start of 2024 being no different. The number of millionaires and billionaires based in the UAE is ever increasing and is cementing its credentials as a financial powerhouse similar to London, Singapore and New York.
