Danube Hospitality and AirOWater introduce sustainable drinking water solution

hubhojit Mahalanobis, director of retail and hospitality, Danube Group

Rahul Mathur, CEO, AirOWater

Published: Wed 18 Jan 2023, 2:24 PM Last updated: Wed 18 Jan 2023, 2:26 PM

Danube Hospitality, the one-stop, end-to-end solution provider for hospitality businesses in the Middle East is paving the way towards sustainability with its multi-category, multi-brand tie-ups that employ sustainable practices to supply eco-friendly products and services, helping reduce carbon footprint. The brand has recently signed up an extensive assortment of sustainable products for the hospitality and healthcare industry.

Governments and decision-makers in different sectors have realised the importance of sustainable, earth-friendly solutions to global problems like scarcity of natural resources, pollution, plastic waste, and other factors that damage the planet. Danube Hospitality aligns with the thought of the leadership in different sectors to play its part in the sustainability movement that is gaining momentum rapidly.

‘’Danube Hospitality aims to pioneer the sustainability movement across the MENA region. With our partnership with AirOWater technology, pure drinking water will be made available to Hospitality, Healthcare, Government Offices, Educational Institutes, and other sectors, economically, and sustainably. AirOWater generates pure drinking water which is filled in glass bottles for distribution, greatly reducing plastic waste, and in turn the plastic footprint of the nation,’’ says Shubhojit Mahalanobis, director of retail and hospitality, Danube Group.

Danube Hospitality’s partnership with the sustainable drinking water solutions provider, AirOWater, will ensure the provision of sustainable water as a service and a solution. The brand is now entering the market with a vision to replace plastic water bottles with glass bottles and generate sustainable drinking water from the air. This is a path-breaking effort by Danube Hospitality to supply pure drinking water with a gradual reduction of plastic footprint across industries.

AirOWater specialises in manufacturing atmospheric water generators (AWG) that use a one-of-a-kind, reliable and adaptable technology that creates water from the humidity in the air. This water then goes through a filtration system to obtain fresh, bacteria-free, pure drinking water that is untouched by contaminants in the ground or other surfaces, unlike piped water, making it an ideal solution to the global problem of water scarcity and plastic waste.

‘‘We are extremely happy to be associating with the Danube for this sustainable and growth initiative. Our innovative technology shall make drinking water a service available to all, which is gradually getting scarce in the world. I am very confident this effort shall help governments and the public sector reach their Sustainable Development Goals faster. The Partnership with the Danube will help us achieve our never-ending goal of providing Water to the World (W2W) and contribute towards reducing this global problem,’’ says Rahul Mathur, CEO, AirOWater.

Single-use plastic bottles mostly end up as waste in landfills taking several hundreds of years to decompose or get thrown into the ocean damaging the environment. Recycling plastic is also an expensive affair costing several million. AirOWater is an efficient and scalable alternative to using plastic water bottles.

AirOWater has successfully installed machines across many sectors, and the solution is expanding exponentially across industries for various applications. The innovative technology helps reduce the plastic footprint and generates sustainable water, thereby, exploring new frontiers in sustainability. Each unit of AirOWater Dewpoint Ultra (1000 ltr/day) machine reduces 11880 kg plastic footprint besides other savings on cleaning and reuse.

‘’We are a brand that's diligently working towards reducing our carbon footprint through partnerships with global sustainable brands like Nikko Japan (fine bone china), Arian (porcelain table and serve ware), Granuldisk (dishwashing units that minimise water consumption), Gastaldi Italy (F&B linen), Fiori (linen for F&B, bed, and bath), Scanbox (food transport systems), Fram (recyclable and disposable packaging and fabrics), Best In Table (biodegradable bamboo F&B linen), and Solia (responsible packaging solutions). We also offer sustainable solutions for both dry and wet in-room amenities, and our portfolio is increasing every year. We aim to emerge as the most sustainable brand for hospitality needs across the MENA region and further expand into retail and other sectors,’’ adds Mahalanobis.