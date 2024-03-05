Crypto Expo Dubai: The future of Web3 and crypto is here

GETEX Spring 2024 to feature educative and engaging activities for students, career counsellors and teachers
Brace yourself for the future of finance at Crypto Expo Dubai, the Middle East's leading Web3 and crypto event, storming the World Trade Centre on May 20-21. Join 5,000+ crypto enthusiasts, industry titans, and global media in the vibrant heart of Dubai – the world's emerging crypto capital.
Unlock a universe of opportunities:
● Network with whales and pioneers: Connect with leading figures and investors shaping the crypto landscape.
● Unveil market insights: Gain invaluable knowledge from 80+ experts sharing their market analyses and future forecasts.
● Explore innovation hubs: Discover over 100 cutting-edge companies driving the next wave of blockchain disruption.
● Forge lasting connections: Utilize a dedicated networking app to find your perfect match among thousands of attendees.
● Fuel business alliances: Participate in diverse networking formats designed to foster meaningful collaborations.
Get inspired by global leaders:
Hear from renowned thought leaders like Jason Lau , chief innovation officer at OKX; Dr Ebrahim Al Alkeem, digital transformation, cyber security, artificial intelligence expert, director, government of Abu Dhabi; Christian Gleich, international ambassador, European Blockchain Association; Mario Nawfal, founder and CEO, IBC Ventures; Joao Belo Branco, global head of wealth, Liv. Bank; Serena Sebastiani, director - financial services advisory - virtual assets consulting lead, PwC Middle East and many more. Witness the unveiling of exclusive market analysis, investment strategies, and the latest industry trends.
Don't miss out:
Secure your ticket now at a discounted early bird rate and seize the opportunity to:
● Use discount code for 10 per cent off on your ticket use Code:ZEXPRWIRECED10
● Ride the next bull run: Gain vital insights to navigate the upcoming market surge.
● Expand your portfolio: Explore cutting-edge investment opportunities presented by leading crypto funds.
● Shape the Future: Be part of the global movement driving crypto adoption and innovation.
Join the Revolution:
Visit https://cryptoexpodubai.com/ to secure your ticket and unlock the transformative power of CRYPTO EXPO DUBAI.
