Crowne Plaza Hotel Deira banquet manager honoured

Sabu Joseph, banquet operations manager of Crowne Plaza Hotel Deira, has been selected as 'Highly Recommended Banquet Manager of the year 2022' during the Hotelier Middle East Awards. In the photo from left: Emad Ramzy, general manager at Crowne Plaza Dubai Deira, Sabu Joseph, and Joseph Karam, director of operations at Ishraq Hospitality.

Published: Fri 6 Jan 2023, 4:27 PM Last updated: Fri 6 Jan 2023, 4:29 PM

Sabu Joseph, banquet operations manager at Crowne Plaza Hotel Deira, has been selected as the 'Highly Recommended Banquet Manager of the year 2022' during the Hotelier Middle East Awards.

The awards event took place at the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai, in which more than 500 professionals came together to recognise the greatest success stories of the year. The event had an Indian-inspired menu from the team at the hotel and entertainment from The International Playboys and DJ Lobito.

From a record-breaking 1,100 nominations, some 230 were shortlisted and 26 winners were declared. There was also a trio of winners in editor’s choice categories. Event sponsors included Lyre’s Non-Alcoholic, Duetto, Technogym, Red Bull, Rent-A-Towel, African & Eastern and Sketches, 800Doctor, who presented IV therapy sessions to two winners, and DNA Genome tests for fitness and nutrition profiling (in association with Dante Labs) to two more winners.