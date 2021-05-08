- EVENTS
Cosmetics brand Chrixtina Rocca launches Covid-19 relief products
The pandemic has made many companies move towards producing their own range of face masks, hand sanitisers and an assortment of disinfectants to help the community combat the uncertain times that we are living in. One such brand has introduced its micro brand under which all the Covid-19 relief products are produced for the consumer market by Chrixtina Rocca.
Chrixtina Rocca’s brand motto has always been to bring the finest quality cosmetics to its customers at prices that are pocket friendly. It has been operating in the market for over a decade. It is known and loved for having a range of budget-friendly cosmetics and has been very favourable to those who are passionate to learn more about makeup and are experimenting for the first time. The products under the brand are reliably and durably manufactured from different locations spanning across the globe, predominantly Korea, Germany, Spain, India, China and Pakistan.
Fulfilling the demands of recent times, Chrixtina Rocca has now branched out to create Covid-19 relief products. The company now produces masks, sanitisers and disinfectants. Manufactured in the UAE, one of the products is Isopropyl Alcohol Antiseptic Disinfectant with moisturising properties that keeps skin safe from infections and harsh chemicals.
The company’s masks are available in different colours which complement daily different looks, along with smaller sized options for children that also include character cloth masks for their comfort. The range of antiseptic disinfectants, which are 70 per cent alcohol-based, are not only substitutes for a good hand sanitiser but also as an aftershave option to maintain the multipurpose hygiene standards set by the brand.
All of their products are distributed by Glazed Fashions and are available at X-pressions Style Stores, Safeer Departmental Stores (SDS), Supermarket and Hypermarket across the UAE.
