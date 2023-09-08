Corporate Tax seminars thrive on interactivity

The seminars success can also be attributed to the presence of esteemed experts who shared their knowledge and insights

Published: Fri 8 Sep 2023, 5:55 PM Last updated: Fri 8 Sep 2023, 5:56 PM

Amicus Tax Dubai hosted Corporate Tax seminars that set new records for participation and engagement. With approximately 700 registrations, all the seminars were fully booked.

The driving force behind Amicus Tax Manoj Agarwal, exhibited unwavering commitment and enthusiasm throughout the event. Dedication of speakers to promote knowledge-sharing and fostering a collaborative environment was palpable.

Attendees matched the enthusiasm of the speakers, bringing their curiosity and eagerness to the forefront. Active involvement in the discussions and inquisitive nature of participants ensured that the event was a dynamic exchange of ideas and insights. This remarkable turnout and the high level of interaction made the event a resounding success.

Interactive and Informative Sessions

Manoj said that one of the defining features of the Amicus Tax Corporate Tax seminars was its emphasis on interactivity. Seminars were designed to foster engagement, dialogue, and learning. Attendees were not passive observers but active participants in the discussions, making the event an enriching experience for all.

Expert Insights

Manoj, partner tax – Amicus Tax Consulting, opened the discussions by delving into the intricacies on overview of the corporate tax with focus on small businesses and taxation. He discussed the specific challenges faced by small enterprises and offered practical advice on navigating tax regulations to foster growth. Manoj emphasised the importance of compliance and the potential risks associated with international transactions.

Ritesh Sarda shared his expertise on free zones. He shared insights on optimising tax structures to maximise benefits and minimise liabilities. Shrey Joshi took the stage to explain the concept of tax groups. He explored how businesses can optimise their tax structures by forming groups and the advantages this strategy offers.

Attendees left with a deeper understanding of this complex topic. Manoj Agarwal highlighted the critical distinction between accounting profit and tax profit.

He elucidated how these two measures differ and the implications for businesses. George Hoyek stepped in to explain the impact and assessment of corporate tax (CT). He discussed the latest developments in CT regulations and offered strategies for businesses to navigate this ever-evolving landscape.

Expert Q&A

One of the highlights of the seminars was the opportunity for participants to ask their questions to the experts. Manoj Agarwal said that the expert panelists provided valuable insights and advice, addressing a wide array of queries and this direct engagement with experts added significant value to the event, and participants left with their questions answered and their knowledge enhanced.

Manoj Agrawal, a driving force behind Amicus Tax Consulting, expressed his gratitude to the participants and speakers. "We are always been committed to providing its community with opportunities to learn, grow, and connect with experts and peers." Manoj Agarwal extended heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported the seminars to create awareness on UAE Corporate Tax," he said. "The overwhelming response and active participation truly reflect the dedication and enthusiasm of our community. We are committed to providing more events of this calibre in the future."