Chattels & More inspires ‘Happiness in Hosting’ for the festive season

Chattels & More, the UAE’s most loved furniture and lifestyle brand, has announced the launch of its highly anticipated festive collection. This curated selection is designed to enhance the experience of hosting joyful occasions during this festive season.
The enchanting 'Happiness in Hosting' collection has been meticulously curated to inspire customers to create joyous and memorable moments with unique pieces to inspire conversation.
The new collection invites customers to transform their spaces into magical wonderlands for family and friends, featuring themed decor products that elevate the hosting experience. Customers can welcome the wonder of the season into their homes with themed decor crafted around the stories of the holiday season.
The ‘Frosted Wonderland’ theme is characterised by an elegant palette of white, silver, and light blue, creating a serene snow-inspired decor and twinkling lights to make even the warmest Dubai winter feel like a world away. The ‘Jewelled Bronze Extravaganza’ theme exudes opulence and warmth, incorporating rich bronze, gold, and jewel tones to add a touch of luxury to hosting spaces.
For those seeking a lively and celebratory atmosphere, the ‘Carnival Celebration’ theme offers vibrant colours, playful patterns, and cheerful hues inspired by the excitement of a carnival. And for those who look for the brightest colours everywhere, the ‘Tropical Birds Paradise’ theme brings bursts of dazzling blues, lush greens, vibrant reds, and sunny yellows, infusing spaces with the uniquely colourful beauty of tropical birds and an exotic ambience to brighten every celebration.
As a brand focused on helping customers seamlessly create special moments, the carefully curated themes from the 'Happiness in Hosting' collection cater to diverse preferences, making it easier for customers to bring their holiday visions to life.
The 'Happiness in Hosting' collection is now available at Chattels & More stores, offering customers the opportunity to explore and discover the ideal pieces to enhance their hosting environments.
For more information, please visit www.chattelsandmore.com or visit the Chattels & More stores at major malls across Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
