Century Financial wins big again

Published: Sat 30 Apr 2022, 9:00 AM

Century Financial was recently recognised by Great Place to Work for its exceptional work towards fostering a culture that places employee well-being at its core. Ranked third among 50 small and medium-sized companies marks a significant achievement as it is the only company in the high-pressure financial services sector that made it to the top three.

Century Financial’s efforts towards building a high trust and high-performance culture have been making news at the best workplaces in the UAE for the past few years. This year, it has further strengthened its position by being ranked the third best workplace in the UAE. Organisations that have made it to the list this year have had to work hard towards maintaining employee well-being in a post-pandemic era.

Bal Krishen, chairman and CEO of Century Financial, said: “In an era of transition where the economy is reviving from the effects of a pandemic; we feel grateful to be on the top three of the Great Place to Work list. Century Financial team works like a big family, we follow the philosophy of Ubuntu and believe in being better together. The trust, mutual respect and understanding of each other’s limitations is what makes us invest in the growth of our organisation.”