Century Financial partners with Zomato UAE to serve up engaging experiences this cricket season

Published: Fri 3 Nov 2023, 5:13 PM

As the global appeal of cricket continues to rise, and with a massive following of the game within the diverse Asian, British, and South African communities in the UAE, Century Financial has struck an exciting partnership with Zomato UAE to capitalise on the ongoing ICC World Cup Cricket tournament frenzy.

With over 2.2 million estimated active sports fans in the UAE, cricket commands an impressive 30 per cent of the fan following, making it an ideal time for Century Financial to join forces with Zomato UAE in offering an unforgettable experience.

Century Financial proudly presents 'Zomato Hand Cricket', a thrilling opportunity that allows cricket fanatics and nostalgia enthusiasts to relive their childhood while unlocking incredible rewards. Hand cricket, also known as finger cricket, is a simple yet entertaining game that mimics the sport of cricket, using just hands or fingers as the playing equipment.

The rules are straightforward — Two players display scores on their respective fingers, and if the scores match, the batsman is declared out. Otherwise, the batsman's score adds to the total runs of the batting team. It's a game of chance and strategy that captures the essence of cricket without the need for any special equipment or a large playing area.

To participate, users need only open the Zomato app and step onto the virtual pitch to play hand cricket. The more runs they score, the closer they get to unlocking a treasure trove of prizes, including electronics, an international trip, World Cup tickets, and a grand cash prize of Dh25,000!

During the contest period until November 19, players can compete for prizes worth Dh350,000, including exciting daily rewards.

Sharad VK, marketing director at Century Financial, said: "Century Financial is one of the prominent investment services providers of choice in the UAE. Our unique association with Zomato for Hand Cricket this cricket season is our way of embracing the cricket fervor and engaging with the cricket-crazy community in the UAE."

A spokesperson from Zomato UAE added, "Zomato is known for its unique contests that enhance user engagement on the app, and cricket generates a lot of fun and excitement among our users in the UAE. Zomato's Hand Cricket Campaign is a ticket to nostalgia and rewards like never before."

In a world where global financial markets and cricket pitches rarely intersect, Century Financial and Zomato UAE have come together to create an exhilarating playing field as thrilling as a last-ball thriller. As the cricketing season sweeps through the UAE, this unique partnership promises to add zesty spins and swings to the game.