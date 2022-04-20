Celebrate World Earth Day with TOMS

Published: Wed 20 Apr 2022, 1:41 PM

With the belief that sustainability is a collective responsibility, TOMS continues to take a holistic approach with ethical and eco-conscious practices throughout the business. The earth friendly company is celebrating World Earth Day with its shoe drive on April 23 from 10 AM at City Centre Deira. Customers can recycle any pre-owned pair of shoes and get a free pair, valid for first 100 customers only.