Cara Jewellers wins 'Contemporary Jewellery of the Year' award

Published: Wed 15 Mar 2023, 2:42 PM

Renowned Dubai-based jewellery brand, Cara Jewellers, has won the accolade for 'Contemporary Jewellery of the Year' at the 2023 edition of the Retail Jeweller Middle East Awards. Announced recently at a ceremony in Dubai, the fourth edition of the annual Awards recognised leading jewellers across the GCC for their excellence and creativity in retail, design, and marketing.

Established in 2005, Cara Jewellers has made a name for itself in Dubai, delivering high-quality workmanship and outstanding customer care through a network of outlets in the city’s Gold and Diamond Park. The retailer has recently opened a new branch in Dubai Hills Mall and announced plans for expansion overseas.

Speaking about the award, Kiran Pethani, director at Cara Jewellers, said: “It is an honour for us to be recognised by industry peers at Retail Jeweller Middle East in what is a growing and vibrant regional marketplace. We pride ourselves in offering our customers a carefully curated range that combines contemporary style and timeless elegance, brought together with expert craftsmanship. We are delighted to see our commitment acknowledged, and we thank our customers for their continuing loyalty."

The Contemporary Jewellery of the Year Award was one of the fifteen prestigious awards presented to the UAE retailers at the event, following an evaluation process conducted by a dedicated team of experts from The Retail Jeweller, a bi-monthly business magazine for the jewellery industry.

Cara Jewellers is a premium, custom-crafted jewellery brand established in 2005. Founded by Kiran and Anil Pethani, the brand is built on trust, excellent customer service, and meticulous workmanship that balances tradition and innovation to create pieces of pure quality and exquisite style.

The Cara collection consists of a vast range of vintage and contemporary jewellery for every occasion, from once-in-a-lifetime celebrations to elegant everyday wear. Featuring spectacular diamonds and vibrant gemstones, every piece is carefully crafted to highlight the unique beauty of each jewel.

With a state-of-the-art manufacturing unit, Cara is renowned for its customisation service, creating bespoke pieces that blend customers’ tastes and imagination with the workmanship of talented artisans. Across its multiple retail outlets in Dubai, Cara has a dedicated team of more than 600 sales staff, designers, and craftsmen to deliver timeless creations with the highest levels of customer service.