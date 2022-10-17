Canadian University Dubai offers a unique transfer pathway for MBA students

by Anam Khan Published: Mon 17 Oct 2022, 5:30 PM Last updated: Mon 17 Oct 2022, 5:32 PM

Canadian University Dubai (CUD) and the University of New Brunswick (UNB) have joined forces to provide a transfer pathway that allows graduate students to start their studies in the UAE and earn a degree from the renowned North American institution. The initiative offers students of CUD’s MBA programme a unique option to study abroad and explore further education and employment opportunities following their graduation in Canada.

The 1+1 MBA degree established with UNB is the first transfer program of its kind to be created for graduate students at CUD. It builds on the University’s diverse portfolio of undergraduate mobility options that enable students from every bachelor’s programme to transfer their studies to North America. The MBA course allows qualifying students to undertake their first year of study at CUD in Dubai and then transfer to Canada to complete their second year and graduate with an internationally recognised degree from UNB.

Renowned as the oldest English language university in Canada, UNB is among the longest-established public universities in North America, possessing over 230 years of history. With two campus locations in the Maritime province, the University is one of CUD’s key strategic partners.

Speaking about the partnership, Kristyne McGovern, transfer to Canada coordinator, CUD, said: “This collaboration extends the longstanding partnership between our two institutions, with UNB being one of CUD’s very first Canadian partners. The 1+1 program is an excellent opportunity for graduate students to gain international exposure and explore what Canada has to offer as an education and employment destination.”

The UNB MBA is a unique and highly professional program that aims to hone students’ technical and leadership skills to give them the tools to make effective decisions within a dynamic and ever-changing business environment. Students transferring to the programme from CUD will have the opportunity to choose a specific area of study.

Unique opportunities within the program include access to a real fund worth over $8 million, providing students with practical experience in managing the investment. Through the Venture Analyst Leadership Programme, the student can gain hands-on entrepreneurial-focused experience and through the Student Venture fund, they can work alongside a real-life start-up to learn how to launch a business and gain exposure to professional venture capitalists to learn how to assess a start-up’s investment readiness.

As CUD prepares for the intake of its second cycle of MBA students this academic year, McGovern added: “Student mobility enriches the learning experience and applicants to our forthcoming October intake will be able to benefit from this first-hand. As a longstanding partner, we know that UNB graduates have become highly sought after for their knowledge, leadership and innovative approaches. With this multi-centre educational experience, those students who graduate from the 1+1 programme will certainly stand out in the job market.”