BurdaLuxury, SAS Media to bring namaste.ai to the Gulf

The Babbar Yachts fleet offers a myriad of packages designed to cater to the peculiarities of each client’s events.
BurdaLuxury, a leading and independent media house with a diverse portfolio of lifestyle and luxury brands across Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand, has announced a media and advertising representation partnership with UAE-based Strategic Advertising Solutions FZ LLC, SAS Media. This exclusive partnership aims to represent namaste.ai, Air India’s all-new in-flight magazine, in the Gulf region.
Simon Clays, director of print operations and strategy — Asia at BurdaLuxury and publisher of namaste.ai, said: “We are thrilled to join hands with SAS Media for this remarkable venture. BurdaLuxury has always been committed to delivering premium content to the discerning audience, and namaste.ai presents a fantastic opportunity to showcase the beauty and diversity of India and its culture to our readers in the Gulf region.”
“As SAS Media collaborates with BurdaLuxury to represent namaste.ai in the Gulf, this alliance represents a significant milestone in the airline and media sectors. The agreement will enhance the reading experience of Air India passengers while offering businesses in the Gulf with a compelling avenue for targeted and effective advertising,” added Mamta Pillai, CEO of SAS Media.
India’s flag carrier’s latest in-flight magazine has been captivating passengers on board all domestic and international flights since its much-anticipated launch on July 25. As the successor to the bilingual magazine Shubh Yatra, namaste.ai boasts a wide range of travel destinations and lifestyle content, including technology, gastronomy, culture, showbiz, and more, offering Air India’s discerning travellers a delightful reading experience.
BurdaLuxury’s extensive media experience and expertise, combined with SAS Media’s strategic approach to advertising solutions, guarantee a unique and engaging platform for Gulf-based brands and enterprises to interact with namaste.ai’s rich and diversified readership. This collaboration will provide advertisers with unprecedented opportunities to engage with a highly sought-after audience and elevate their brand visibility.
