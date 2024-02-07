Breakbulk Middle East: Gulftainer gets ready to showcase future-proof supply chain and logistics

Published: Wed 7 Feb 2024, 9:57 AM

Gulftainer, a leading operator of regional ports and terminals, and a provider of customised supply chain and logistics solutions, is set to participate in Breakbulk Middle East on February 12-13, leveraging on the region's largest event in the project cargo and breakbulk industry to showcase its customised solutions offering in project cargo, PCC, bulk, liquid, containerised cargo and reefer supply chain.

At a very exciting time for the industry, Breakbulk Middle East provides a great platform for Gulftainer and its fully integrated third-party logistics (3PL) subsidiary, Momentum Logistics to engage with customers and partners on its best-in-class solutions in port and terminal operations and third-party logistics.

Simon Aynsley, chief sales officer at Gulftainer, said: "In the region's largest event for the project cargo and breakbulk industry, we take this great opportunity to highlight our expertise in breakbulk and project cargo, including the transportation of heavy and oversized cargo, and the ability to provide customised logistics solutions for complex projects in the markets we operate in. We provide efficient and cost-effective solutions across various logistics aspects, enhancing our clients' supply chains."

With its strong connectivity to major shipping routes and being strategically located on the Indian Ocean coast, Gulftainer’s terminals in the UAE are well equipped to handle breakbulk and project cargo for the region, as well as its other flagship terminals in Saudi Arabia, Iraq and the US that are capable of handling breakbulk and heavy operations, offering customised, agile and reliable solutions for customers around the world.

Aynsley added: "Through our state-of-the-art facilities in Khorfakkan Container Terminal and other regional terminals, we are dedicated to promoting the region’s trade and logistics efficiency, underscoring our commitment to propelling our industry forward to better serve the major east-west shipping routes, the UAE and the wider Indian Ocean rim."

We look forward to an active participation and collaboration between all the industry experts taking part in the upcoming edition of Breakbulk Middle East. We are eager to get in discussions about the future-ready solutions for the regional and global supply chain.

To connect with us, you may visit Gulftainer's stand G40, Hall 7, at Dubai World Trade Centre.