Bikanervala launches new outlet

Published: Tue 15 Mar 2022, 10:28 AM

Bikanervala, the leading Indian sweet, snacks and food brand, added a milestone to their UAE portfolio by launching a new outlet in Duja Tower, Sheikh Zayed Road recently. Pankaj Agarwal and Shweta Agarwal, Directors at Bikanervala, celebrated the grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The launch witnessed presence of eminent guests welcomed with tempting flavours of Indian food and live bollywood music. The evening felt blissful, just like an ode to the Indian land.

The brand’s venture at SZR marks its 16th outlet in the UAE, with one more outlet all set to launch in coming week at the Gold Souk Deira Waterfront. Recently, the restaurant chain introduced themselves at Dubai Hills Mall as well. Agarwal seemed all thrilled to announce his new ventures to the public. He mentioned, “Bikanervala is not just another food brand, but an amalgamation of the traditional taste, generation old recipes and quality ingredients, that gives our sweets, snacks and food items an unmatchable taste of Indian culture. I am excited to bring new outlets in the UAE that I have embodied my love and gratitude for Indian taste into. We believe that with this outlet we have exposure towards a larger brand visibility and wider market coverage. As a community, the SZR offers huge potential to capture more customers, be those neighbouring residents, commercial clients or hotel chains.”

“I always aspired to bring fresh ooze to the interiors of our restaurants, to make them more luxurious. Having set in Dubai, my vision was to bring a touch of Dubai to Bikanervala’s legacy. We took our time to understand the favourable trends here and bring them live in the SZR outlet. The place dazzles with high-end interiors and a wide open outside sitting area showcasing the picturesque views of Sheikh Zayed Road”, added Shweta.