Being Muskaan hosts international pageant

The show is one of the biggest and most transparent pageants in the UAE.

Meena Asrani, founder of Being Muskaan — a brand for women empowerment, organised ‘Mr and Mrs UAE International’, at Hotel Radisson Red, Dubai on December 10 and 11. The show is one of the biggest and most transparent pageants in the UAE.

Mrs UAE International season two and Mr UAE International season one shows were open for all nationalities residing in the UAE. The clients of the event include major brands such as PNG Jewellers, Big FM 106.2, Mahec Restaurant, Rooftop Lounge, Kulcha King Restaurant, Soundkraft Productions and many more.

There were 17 finalists for Mrs UAE International and 11 finalists for Mr UAE International, who competed with each other for the semi-final on December 10 and grand finale was held on December 11.